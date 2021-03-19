wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite rose slightly this week in viewership but dropped in ratings, with 768,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (362,000 viewers). NXT, meanwhile, fell in both measures with 597,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating (164,000 viewers). Dynamite was in sixth place for the night while NXT was #42. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more detailed information on the numbers including a look at the shows quarter-by-quarter.
Ratings were down across the board this week, not just in wrestling, as for the top entertainment shows, there was a 67% decrease from last week. This could be because it was St. Patrick’s Day and more people went out to celebrate than expected during a pandemic.
Either way, Dynamite finished third in males 18-49 behind two NBA games, fifth in 18-34, ninth in women 12-34 and fourth in men 12-34 (behind the NBA and Challenge: Double Agent). In women 18-49, it tied its worst number in history on June 24, 2020. Dynamite was up 3.4% in overall viewers from last week but down 12.8% in the key 18-49 demographic and down 4% in 18-34. NXT was down 13.6% in viewers, down 28.4% in 18-49 and down 5.2% in 18-34. In the main event segments, AEW gained 11,000 men in 18-34, 35,000 men in 35-49, 2,000 women in 18-34 and 11,000 women in 35-49. In the same quarter, NXT lost 3,000 men 18-34, 33,000 men 35-49, gained 5,000 women 18-34 and lost 2,000 women 35-49.
Overall, Dynamite had 59,000 in men 18-34 (down 1.7% from last week), 38,000 in women 18-34 (down 7.3%), 206,000 in men 35-49 (down 10.8%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (down 22.9%). NXT, meanwhile, had 24,000 in men 18-34 (down 33.3%), 31,000 in women 18-34 (up 40.9%), 61,000 in men 35-49 (down 46.5%) and 48,000 in women 35-49 (down 15.8%).
Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:
Q1: Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M – 848,000 viewers, 388,000 in 18-49
Q2: Young Bucks & Don Callis segment/Jade Cargill squash/The Pinnacle promo – 797,000 viewers (down 51,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q3: End of the Pinnacle promo/Matt Hardy, Private Party & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jurassic Express & Bear Country – 735,000 viewers (down 62,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)
Q4: End of 10-man tag match/Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley interview/Christian Cage interview – 741,000 viewers (up 6,000), 352,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)
Q5: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Good Brothers – 835,000 viewers (up 94,000), 382,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)
Q6: Sting, Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Jake Roberts & Team Taz segment/Rey Fenix vs. Angelico – 716,000 viewers (down 119,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (down 42,000)
Q7: End of Fenix vs. Angelico/Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – 676,000 viewers (down 40,000), 328,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)
Q8: End of Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – 795,000 viewers (up 119,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (up 59,000)
And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:
Q1: Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch segment/Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory – 663,000 viewers, 192,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Lumis vs. Theory/Tommaso Ciampa interview – 612,000 viewers (down 51,000), 166,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)
Q3: Aliyah, Jessi Kamea, Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart segment/Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma – 594,000 viewers (down 18,000), 166,000 in 18-49 (even)
Q4: End of Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma/Jordan Devlin confronts Santos Escobar – 583,000 viewers (down 9,000), 166,000 in 18-49 (even)
Q5: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark – 564,000 viewers (down 29,000), 153,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q6: MSK & Grizzled Young Veterans promos/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Marcel Barthel/WALTER returns/Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole segment – 604,000 viewers (up 40,000), 161,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)
Q7: LA Knight vs. August Grey/Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez promo – 568,000 viewers (down 36,000), 162,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
Q8: Finn Balor & Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan – 523,000 viewers (down 45,000), 129,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)
Overrun: End of Balor & Kross vs. Burch & Lorcan – 787,000 viewers (up 264,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (up 86,000)
AEW had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 33.3% from last week), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 4%), 0.42 in 35-49 (down 14%) and 0.31 in 50+ (up 24%). The audience was 73.2% male in 18-49 and 54.6% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (up 66.7%), 0.08 in 18-34 (down 5.2%), 0.18 in 35-49 (down 36.3%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 12.8%). NXT was 51.8% male in 18-49 and 78.6% male in 12-17.
