Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s ‘Fyter Fest’ Edition of AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was night one of Fyter Fest, was #1 in the ratings but still down in overall viewership and the ratings. It had 942,000 viewers, an 0.32 in 18-49 (415,000 viewers) and an 0.19 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

The show had a huge drop in 18-34 from last week, with the biggest change being men 12-34. Women were ahead in that demo. Dynamite was #1 for the night just the same, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,212,000/0.26). It was #4 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49, #1 in 18-34, tied with Real Housewives for #1 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. It also managed to beat ABC and NBC, which both aired reruns. It was behind CBS (Big Brother/The Challenge) and FOX (Masterchef/So You Think You Can Dance).

Overall, the viewership was down 3.8% from last week, with 18-49 down 12.6% and 18-34 down 29.4%. Compared to last year, it was down 8.1% in viewers, 19.9% in 18-49 and 17.5% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 69,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 20.7%), 70,000 viewers in women 18-34 (down 34.6%), 191,000 viewers in men 35-49 (down 3.5%) and 85,000 viewers in women 35-49 (up 2.4%). The audience was 62.7% men in 18-49.The show did an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 18.8%), 0.19 in 18-34 (down 29.4%), 0.45 in 35-49 (down 1.8%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 5.3%).

Q1: Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy – 1,093,000 viewers, 446,000 in 18-49

Q2: Pac vs. Shota Umino video/Chris Jericho promo/Eddie Kingston promo – 1,004,000 viewers (down 89,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q3: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 958,000 viewers (down 46,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)

Q4: Christian Cage promo/Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison/Jericho Appreciation Society promo/Hangman Page & Dark Order segment – 945,000 viewers (down 13,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q5: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager/HOOK segment – 972,000 viewers (up 27,000), 412,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q6: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita video/Thunderstorm, Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter segment/Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay – 872,000 viewers (down 100,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q7: The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs – 866,000 viewers (down 6,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs – 875,000 viewers (up 9,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Overrun: End of Bucks vs. Swerve & Lee vs. Starks & Hobbs – 998,000 viewers (up 123,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (up 60,000)