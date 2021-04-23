Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s NXT

As we previously reported, NXT drew 841,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating, an improvement over the week before, although it ranked #27 for the night due to the Derek Chauvin trial. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, although a quarter-by-quarter breakdown was not available.

The show was #7 among non-news shows for the night. It had competition from the NBA on TNT (872,000 viewers, 0.29 rating) and Curse of Oak Island on the History channel (2,939,000 viewers, 0.50 rating). Overall, the show was up 4.4% in viewers, 1.7% in 18-49 and 4.3% in 18-34. It had 41,000 in men 18-34 (up 5.1%), 26,000 in women 18-34 (down 16.1%), 131,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.1%) and 95,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.4%).

NXT had a 0.14 in 12-17 (up 16.7%), 0.10 in 18-34 (same as last week), 0.36 in 35-49 (up 5.9%) and 0.41 in 50+ (up 2.5%). The audience was 58.7% male in 18-49 and 61.8% male in 12-17.