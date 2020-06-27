Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s NXT and AEW Dynamite

As reported on Thursday, AEW and NXT split the difference between ratings and viewership, with AEW taking the demo ratings win while NXT had the most overall viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the full breakdown of the numbers, which on an overall level had AEW at a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 633,000 viewers while NXT had a 0.19 demo rating and 786,000 viewers.

Dynamite was #17 among cable originals for the night in the demo rating, and #8 in non-news shows. NXT on the other hand was #26 overall and #12 among non-news shows. TNT ranked #7 as a cable network behind MTV, FOX News, Food Network, Home & Gardens, CNN and MSNBC. The network was #5 specifically among men 18 – 49 and #2 among non-news shows in that demo. USA Network was #9 among cable networks, ranking behind all the above as well as The History Channel.

Overall, Dynamite was down 18% in viewers from last week and 21.4% in the demo, while NXT was up 5.6% in viewers and down 5% in in the demo. While the specific quarter hour numbers aren’t yet available due to a Nielsen glitch, the site reports that NXT won all the quarter hours in viewers except for the second while AEW won six of the eight quarter hours in the demo rating, losing only the final two.

The main event segments drew 852,000 for NXT and 552,000 for AEW, with the Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano match defeating the Matt Hardy vs. Santana match and Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy confrontation.

AEW did a 0.08 demo rating in the 12-17 demo (down 38.5%), a 0.12 in the 18-34 demo (down 7.7%), a 0.32 in the 35-49 demo (down 25.6%), and a 0.26 in 50+ demo (down 16.1%). The show audience 65.1 percent male among the 18-49 demo and 54.6 percent males among those 12-17, which means record lows in the teens and 35-49 demos.

Meanwhile, NXT did a 0.13 among teenagers (up 8.3%), a 0.10 for those 18-34 (up 25.0%), a 0.28 in 35-49 (down 12.5%) and a 0.42 in for the 50+ crowd (up 16.7). The audience was 60.5% male in 18-49 and 50.5% in 12-17.