wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 fell in viewership but managed to stay even in the demo. It had 603,000 viewers and a 0.15 (192,000 viewers) rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, although a quarter-by-quarter breakdown wasn’t provided.
The show was #36 for the night and had a 0.08 in 18-34. It was down 4.4% in viewers, down 3% in 18-49 and down 1.7% in 18-34. It’s biggest sports competition was college basketball on ESPN (first game had 1,517,000 viewers and an 0.48; second game had 1,782,000 viewers and an 0.54) and NBA on TNT (1,287,000 viewers; 0.44). It was #13 in its time slot.
NXT had 37,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 8.8%), 22,000 in women 18-34 (down 12%), 97,000 in men 35-49 (up 2.15) and 36,000 in women 35-49 (down 16.3%). The audience was 69.8% male in 18-49. It had an 0.06 in 12-17 (up 50%), 0.08 in 18-34 (down 1.7%), 0.22 in 35-49 (down 2.7%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 8.1%).
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms Battle of the Belts Plans, More On Owen Hart Cup Coming After Full Gear
- Austin Aries On the Challenges Of Being a Heel, Being Accused of Sexual Harassment For Christy Hemme Incident
- Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library
- The Undertaker on Wife Michelle McCool Being Under-Recognized for Her Work in WWE