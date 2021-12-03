Ratings Breakdown for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating (191,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, although a quarter-by-quarter breakdown was not provided.

NXT had an 0.11 in 18-34, which is much higher than usual. It had 45,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 45.2% from last week), 35,000 in women 18-34 (up 191.7%), 54,000 in men 35-49 (down 43.8%) and 56,000 in women 35-49 (up 12%). The large drop in males 35-49 meant that the show was 51.8% male in 18-49 overall. Normally that number would be in the high 60s or low 70s. The show had a 0.09 in 12-17 (up 80%), 0.11 in 18-34 (up 86%), 0.19 in 35-49 (down 24.7%) and 0.36 in 50+ (up 2.9%).

NXT was up 1.9% in viewers from last week, up 1.1% in 18-49 and up 86% in 18-34. It was #34 for the night and #12 in its time slot. The biggest competition was an NBA game on TNT, which drew 1,750,000 viewers and a 0.63 rating. College basketball on ESPN had 863,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, while another game on ESPN 2 had 636,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating.