Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As previously reported, Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 tied for the second-lowest demo rating ever, as well as the lowest ever on the USA Network. It brought in 590,000 viewers and a 0.11 (148,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode on USA Network. Quarter-by-quarter details were not provided.

The show also drew a 0.05 in the 18-34 demo. It was #48 for the night and #13 in its time slot. It was down 7.4% in viewers, down 22.5% in 18-49 and 55% in 18-34. The direct competition that night was an NBA game on TNT (1,317,000 viewers; 0.46) and college basketball on ESPN (817,000 viewers; 0.23). There was also the People’s Choice Awards on network TV, which had 3,672,000 viewers and a 0.59. Compared to last year, when it was against AEW, it is also down 10.5% in viewers, 31.8% in 18-49 and 40% in 18-34.

The median viewer for this week was 62 years old, the oldest in history. Men 35-49 was up but everything else was down by a large amount, including under 35. The show had 20,000 in men 18-34 (down 55.6%), 16,000 in women 18-34 (down 54.3%), 73,000 in men 35-49 (up 35.2%) and 39,000 in women 35-49 (down 30.4%). The audience was 62.8% men in 18-49, a drop in 18% with men. Women were down 8%. The show had a 0.04 in 12-17 (down 55.6%), 0.05 in 18-34 (down 55%), 0.19 in 35-49 (same as last week) and 0.35 in 50+ (down 2.8%).