Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As we previously reported, this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 brought in 561,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating (176,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated breakdown of the numbers, including specific demographics. A look at the show quarter-by-quarter was not provided.

The show drew an 0.09 rating in 18-34, which was unusually high compared to other episodes. It was #36 for the night and #15 in its time slot. The show drew its lowest viewers since February 10, when it still had competition with AEW. It had competition on Tuesday night, however, as there was an NBA game that drew 2,349,000 viewers and a 0.79 rating. A college basketball game on ESPN had 617,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating.

NXT was down 4.9% in viewers, but it was up 18.9% in 18-49 and up 69.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 26.8% in viewers, 30.2% in 18-49 and up 32.6% in 18-34. It had 35,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 75%), 26,000 in women 18-34 (up 62.5%), 84,000 in men 35-49 (up 15.1%) and 32,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.9%). The audience was 67.6% male in 18-49. It had an 0.05 in 12-17 (up 25%), 0.09 in 18-34 (up 69.4%), 0.19 in 35-49 (up 3.6%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 8.6%).