Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As we previously reported, WWE NXT 2.0 dropped in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.11 (148,000 viewers) but rose in viewership, getting 591,000. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, although a detailed quarter-by-quarter look was not provided at the time of this writing.

The show was down to #45 for the night and had a 0.07 in 18-34. The demo rating was tied with lowest in history on December 7, but it had a lot of competition. It was head-to-head with the NFL, as COVID caused games to be delayed to Tuesday. FOX coverage brought in 14,899,000 viewers and a 3.78 rating in 18-49 (2.73 in 18-34). There was a college football game on ESPN that had 1,154,000 viewers and an 0.25 rating. It was also against the NBA, although that game only had 393,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The highest rated show that night was a second NBA game on TNT, but it didn’t air until after NXT was over.

This was also the oldest aged audience in NXT history at a median of 64. It’s also the oldest audience for a major promotion show in the history of US television. The growth from last week was mostly in the 50+ demo. Meanwhile, it was the lowest men 35-49 rating in the history of the show, as was women 35-49.

The show was #12 in 18-49. It was up 5.3% in viewers, but down 15.9% in 18-49 and down 21.3% in 18-34. It had 36,000 in men 18-34 (up 2.9%), 12,000 in women 18-34 (down 53.8%), 63,000 in men 35-49 (down 25%) and 38,000 in women 35-49 (up 18.8%). The audience was 66.9% male. It had a 0.06 in 12-17 (up 20%), 0.07 in 18-34 (down 21.3%), 0.15 in 35-49 (down 12.9%) and 0.36 in 50+ (up 12.5%).