Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 had 662,000 viewers and a 0.16 (211,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic, a nine-week high for the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers, although a look at the individual quarter-hours was not provided.

The show had a 0.10 in 18-34. It was #15 for the night and #6 in its time slot, higher than usual. Its main competition this week was the Liberty Bowl game between Mississippi State and Texas Tech, which had 3,916,000 viewers and a 0.90 in 18-49. Overall, NXT was up 12% in viewers, 42.6% in 18-49 and 52.1% in 18-34.

The median viewer age dropped from last week’s record high of 64, and was 59 this week. It was the youngest NXT audience, on average, since November 9.

The show had 45,000 in men 18-34 (up 25%), 28,000 in women 18-34 (up 133.3%), 108,000 in men 35-49 (up 71.4%) and 31,000 in women 35-49 (down 18.4%). The audience was 72.5% male in 18-49, which is a high number for WWE. It had an 0.08 in 12-17 (up 33.3%), 0.10 in 18-34 (up 52.1%), 0.22 in 35-49 (up 37.6%) and 0.35 in 50+ (down 2.8%).