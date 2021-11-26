Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As we previously reported, this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT was up from the week before, getting 625,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic (189,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, although a quarter-by-quarter comparison was not available.

The show had a 0.06 in 18-34. It finished #31 for the night, with USA coming in at #12 in that time slot. The biggest sports competition was an NBA game on TNT, which drew 1,744,000 viewers and an 0.63 in 18-49). A college basketball game on ESPN drew 785,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating. NXT was up 8.9% in viewers, 32.2% in 18-49 and down 14% in 18-34. There was a 57% increase in 35-49, but had a 0.05 with teenagers.

It had 31,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 3.3%), 12,000 in women 18-34 (down 40%), 96,000 in men 35-49 (up 52.4%) and 50,000 in women 35-49 (up 66.7%). The audience was 67.2% male in 18-49. NXT had an 0.05 in 12-17, 0.06 in 18-34, 0.20 in 35-49 and 0.35 in 50+.