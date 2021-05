Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As we previously reported, WWE NXT experienced drops in viewers and the key 18-49 demographic, earning 697,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating (214,000 viewers), respectively. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at the show’s quarterly ratings.

The show was against an NBA game on TNT, which drew 960,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating, and MLB on ESPN with 514,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. It was down 8.4% in viewers, down 6.6% in 18-49 and down 9.3% in 18-34. It had 30,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 3.4%), 19,000 in women 18-34 (down 24%), 110,000 in men 35-49 (down 1.9%) and 55,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.9%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory – 651,000 viewers, 177,000 in 18-49

Q2: MSK vs. Breezango – 640,000 viewers (down 9,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q3: Pete Dunne interview/Pete Dunne vs. Leon Ruff – 723,000 viewers (up 83,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q4: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez – 711,000 viewers (down 12,000), 220,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: End of Gonzalez vs. Martinez/Isaiah Scott interview – 757,000 viewers (up 46,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q6: Zoey Stark interview/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan – 700,000 viewers (down 57,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q7: End of O’Reilly vs. Lorcan/KUSHIDA vs. Santos Escobar – 675,000 viewers (down 25,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q8: KUSHIDA vs. Escobar – 710,000 viewers (up 35,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Overrun: End of KUSHIDA vs. Escobar – 731,000 viewers (up 21,000), 220,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

The show had a 0.11 in 12-17 (down 8.3%), 0.07 in 18-34 (down 9.3%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 5.7%) and 0.38 in 50+ (down 7.3%). The audience was 65.4% male in 18-49 and 72.2% male in 12-17.