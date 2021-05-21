Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As reported earlier this week, this week’s episode of WWE NXt on the USA Network had 700,000 viewers, although at the time it was unknown what the show’s rating was. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49 (199,000 viewers) and a 0.07 in 18-34. This was the lowest 18-49 rating the show has had going unopposed, down 7% from last week. It was also down 6.1% in 18-34. However, viewers were up 0.4% from last week. The show had 623,000 live viewers and 77,000 from DVR. Average viewing time was 53% and the total individual viewer count was 1,321,000.

The show had 19,000 in men 18-34 (down 36.7%), 27,000 in women 18-34 (up 42.1%), 101,000 in men 35-49 (down 8.2%) and 52,000 in 35-49 (down 5.5%). The audience was 60.3% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm – 652,000 viewers, 184,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cameron Grimes segment/Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell segment/Finn Balor & Karrion Kross video – 674,000 viewers (up 22,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q3: Cameron Grimes vs. Jake Atlas – 728,000 viewers (up 54,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q4: Pete Dunne interview/Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe/Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai promo – 725,000 viewers (down 3,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q5: Legado del Fantasma vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa – 751,000 viewers (up 26,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: Bobby Fish interview/Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell segment/Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory promo/Aliyah vs. Sarray/Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon promo – 722,000 viewers (down 29,000), 207,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q7: Hit Row vs. Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese/William Regal promo – 649,000 viewers (down 73,000), 176,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed – 683,000 viewers (up 34,000), 183,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Overrun: End of Gargano vs. Reed – 720,000 viewers (up 37,000), 191,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)