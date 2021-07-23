Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT hit a six-month high in ratings and also had an increase in viewership. It drew 709,000 viewers (1.20 viewers per home) and had a 0.20 (253,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It had direct competition from the NBA Finals. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers including the viewers for each quarter.

The show also had a 0.09 in the 18-34 demo. It was up 0.3% in viewers, 2.8% in 18-49 and 10.2% in 18-34. It had 33,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 19.5% from last week), 32,000 in women 18-34 (up 77.8%), 137,000 in men 35-49 (up 7.9%) and 51,000 in women 35-49 (down 15%). The audience was 67.2% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Samoa Joe & William Regal segment/Tyler Rust & Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish & KUSHIDA – 724,000 viewers, 297,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Rust & Strong vs. Fish & KUSHIDA/LA Knight, Cameron Grimes & Drake Maverick segment – 698,000 viewers (down 26,000), 268,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q3: Franky Money vs. Jacey Jayne/Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory & Kyle O’Reilly segment – 667,000 viewers (down 31,000), 232,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)

Q4: Bronson Reed interview/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory – 656,000 viewers (down 11,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q5: End of O’Reilly vs. Theory/Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai promo/Legado del Fantasma & Hit Row segment – 757,000 viewers (up 101,000), 262,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)

Q6: End of Legadao del Fantasma & Hit Row segment/The Way segment/Odyssey Jones vs Andre Chase – 735,000 viewers (down 22,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q7: MSK & Imperium segment/Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan promo/LA Knight vs. Drake Maverick – 710,000 viewers (down 25,000), 245,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li – 695,000 viewers (down 15,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Overrun: Samoa Joe & Karrion Kross segment – 775,000 viewers (up 80,000), 277,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)