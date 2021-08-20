Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ratings were down for this week’s episode of WWE NXT, as it had a 0.15 (200,00 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic and 654,000 viewers overall. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

It was noted that FOX News did tremendously well Tuesday night, which could account for the drop. Of the thirty shows ranked above NXT, fourteen of them were FOX News, including Hannity (4,820,000 viewers) and Tucker Carlson (3,764,000).

NXT had an 0.11 in 12-17, 0.10 in 18-34, 0.20 in 35-49 and 0.36 in 50+. It was down 12.9% in viewers, 18% down in 18-49 and 36.2% down in 18-34. It had 48,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 32.4% from last week), 19,000 in women 18-34 (down 44.1%), 103,000 in men 35-49 (same as last week) and 30,000 in women 35-49 (down 16.7%). The audience was 75.5% male in 18-49, one of the highest skews for males for a WWE show.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Diamond Mine promo/Roderick Strong vs. Ilja Dragunov – 643,000 viewers, 197,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Strong vs. Dragunov, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly video, Hit Row interview – 664,000 viewers (up 19,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q3: Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma brawl/Imperium promo/Cameron Grimes vs. Josh Briggs/The Way segment – 675,000 viewers (up 11,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q4: Zoey Starks & Io Shirai segment/Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea – 663,000 viewers (down 12,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q5: Indi Hartwell proposes to Dexter Lumis/Malcolm Bivens promo/Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai promo/Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson – 675,000 viewers (up 12,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: End of Hayes vs. Hudson – 630,000 viewers (down 45,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q7: Ted Dibiase & Cameron Grimes segment/MSK vs. Imperium – 635,000 viewers (up 5,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q8: End of MSK vs. Imperium – 648,000 viewers (up 13,000), 199,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Overrun: Samoa Joe & Karrion Kross brawl – 655,000 viewers (up 7,000), 194,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)