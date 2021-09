Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As we previously reported, WWE NXT was up this week, drawing 717,000 viewers and an 0.17 rating (217,000) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at the show’s individual quarters.

NXt had a 0.09 in 18-34 and was #23 for the night overall, behind news shows. It was 12th in males 18-49. Overall, it was up 4.7% in viewers, up 5.9% in 18-49 and down 9.9% in 18-34. It had 33,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 32.7% from last week), 31,000 in women 18-34 (up 40.9%), 104,000 in men 35-49 (up 15.6%) and 50,000 in women 35-49 (up 11.1%). The audience was 63.1% men. It had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10% from last week), 0.09 in 18-34 (down 9.9%), 0.25 in 35-49 (up 14.1%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 5.3%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Mandy Rose vs. Sarray/Tommaso Ciampa promo – 786,000 viewers, 263,000 in 18-49

Q2: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson – 691,000 viewers (down 95,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q3: Ilja Dragunov promo/Kay Lee Ray promo – 732,000 viewers (up 41,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q4: Carmelo Hayes & Legado del Fantasma segment/Imperium vs. Grayson Waller & Drake Maverick/The Way segment/Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch & Ridge Holland promo – 714,000 viewers (down 18,000), 220,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q5: Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight – 760,000 viewers (up 46,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q6: MSK & William Regal segment/Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea/Ember Moon promo – 722,000 viewers (down 38,000), 208,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Samoa Joe interview/Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro/Zoey Stark, Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter segment – 698,000 viewers (down 24,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q8: Cameron Grimes & Grizzled Young Veterans segment/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland – 662,000 viewers (down 36,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Overrun: End of Ciampa vs. Holland – 647,000 viewers (down 15,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)