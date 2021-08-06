Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT on Syfy

As we previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT on Syfy, the last before it goes back to USA next week, was down in the ratings but stayed even in viewers. It had 520,000 viewers and a record low of 0.10 (135,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the episode and a look at each quarter, noting that because it was on Syfy, the numbers aren’t indicative of anything.

The show drew a 0.05 rating in 18-49. It was down 10% in 18-49 and down 12.8% in 18-34. It had 20,000 in men 18-34 (down 20% from last week), 14,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 71,000 in men 35-49 (down 13.4%) and 30,000 in women 35-49 (up 3.4%). The audience was 67.4% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row – 509,000 viewers, 147,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma/Samoa Joe & William Regal segment/Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro – 502,000 viewers (down 7,000), 142,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q3: Robert Stone, Franky Monet & Jessi Kamea segment/Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish – 530,000 viewers (up 28,000), 142,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q4: End of Strong vs. Fish/LA Knight & Cameron Grimes segment – 520,000 viewers (down 10,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q5: LA Knight & Cameron Grimes vs. Grizzled Young Veterans – 530,000 viewers (up 10,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae segment/Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy – 523,000 viewers (down 7,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark segment/Indi Hartwell promo/Samoa Joe & Karrion Kross segment/WALTER & Ilja Dragunov video – 506,000 viewers (down 17,000), 126,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q8: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis – 509,000 viewers (up 3,000), 127,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Overrun: End of Gargano vs. Lumis – 588,000 viewers (up 79,000), 165,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)