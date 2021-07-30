Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT on Syfy

As previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE NXT was down from the week before, but that was due to the fact that it’s on Syfy due to the Olympics. And of course, the Olympics themselves likely took away more of the audience. Either way, it drew 520,000 viewers and earned a 0.12 rating (150,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better, more detailed look, but quarterly numbers were not available at this time.

The show drew a 0.06 in 18-34. It was down 26.7% in viewers, 40.7% in 18-49 and 40% in 18-34. The show had 25,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 24.2%), 14,000 in women 18-34 (down 56.3%), 82,000 in men 35-49 (down 40.1%) and 29,000 in women 35-49 (down 43.1%). The audience was 71.3% male in 18-49.

While most quarterly information isn’t available, the show opened at 535,000 viewers (165,000 in 18-49) and hte main event had 500,000 viewers (132,000 in 18-49).