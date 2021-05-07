Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As we previously reported, NXT was up in viewership this week, rising to 761,000 viewers but only placed #21 for the night in 18-49, dropping to a 0.18 rating (229,000 viewers). It also had a 0.08 in 18-34. In that demo, they are now around what they were doing on Wednesdays against AEW Dynamite, while 18-49 is almost at that point.

The major sports competition was NBA on TNT, which had 1,118,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating, as well as Baseball on ESPN, which had 740,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating. NXT was up 2.3% in viewers, but down 22.6% in 18-49 and 28% in 18-34. It had 29,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 34.1%), 25,000 in women 18-34 (down 19.4%), 108,000 in men 35-49 (down 6.9%) and 67,000 in women 35-49 (down 25.6%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott – 712,000 viewers, 180,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Scott vs. Ruff/The Way, William Regal & Scarlett segment/Cameron Grimes vs. Asher Hale – 697,000 viewers (down 15,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q3: Franky Money, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter segment/Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher – 719,000 viewers (up 22,000), 223,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q4: End of Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa & Thatcher/William Regal & The Way segment – 772,000 viewers (up 53,000), 244,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q5: Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor segment – 809,000 viewers (up 37,000), 265,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q6: Sarray vs. Zeda Ramier/WALTER segment/LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas/Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell segment – 763,000 viewers (down 46,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q7: Toni Storm interview/Legado del Fantasma & KUSHIDA segment/Raquel Gonzalez and Mercedes Martinez segment – 772,000 viewers (up 9,000), 237,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q8: Cameron Grimes & Ted Dibiase segment/Shozti Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell – 788,000 viewers (up 16,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Overrun: End of Blackheart & Moon vs. LeRae & Hartwell – 859,000 viewers (up 71,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

The show had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 9.1%), 0.08 in 18-34 (down 28%), 0.28 in 35-49 (down 15%) and 0.41 in 50+ (up 13.9%). The audience was 59.8% male in 18-49 and 86.3% male in 12-17.