Ratings Breakdown For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating after last week’s All Out PPV. The show had 716,000 viewers, as well as an 0.21 rating (280,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

Dynamite was #2 for the night, behind the VMAs (728,000/0.33 on MTV, 4.08 million across all networks). The lead-in of The Big Bang Theory was up to 984,000/0.14. AEW also managed to beat the ABC in its last 90 minutes and CBS in its second hour.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 8.5% in viewers and up 8.1% in 18-49. Compared to last year, it was down 19.4% in viewers, down 30.3% in 18-49 and down 46.6% in 18-34.

Q1: Jon Moxley promo/Don Callis, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher segment/Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush – 888,000 viewers, 338,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Perry vs. Rush/Hangman Page & Jeff Jarrett segment – 704,000 viewers (down 184,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q3: BCC attacks Private Party & Komander/Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara – 685,000 viewers (down 19,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q4: End of Ricochet vs. Guevara/Kazuchika Okada, Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita segment/Darby Allin promo – 691,000 viewers (up 6,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q5: Darby Allin & Jon Moxley segment/Christopher Daniels & Nigel McGuinness segment/Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata – 720,000 viewers (up 29,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: End of May vs. Aminata/Young Bucks promo/Saraya promo/Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Iron Savages – 680,000 viewers (down 40,000), 251,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q7: Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy segment/Nigel McGuinness promo/HOOK promo – 697,000 viewers (up 17,000), 268,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q8: Tag Team Casino Gauntlet – 687,000 viewers (down 10,000), 251,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Overrun: End of Casino Gauntlet – 679,000 viewers (down 8,000), 259,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)