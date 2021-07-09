wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For WWE NXT Great American Bash
As we previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash was slightly up from the week before, drawing 654,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating (232,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It was up 2.8% and 34.9% in viewers and the 18-49 demo, respectively. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full ratings breakdown of the numbers including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.
NXT got a 0.08 rating in 18-34, which was up 1.8% from last week. Viewers under 34 were stable from last week while there were gains in 35-49. It had 35,000 in men 18-34 (same as last week), 23,000 in women 18-34 (up 4.5%), 116,000 in men 35-49 (up 45%) and 58,000 in women 35-49 (up 65.7%). The audience was 65.1% male in 18-49.
Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:
Q1: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa – 713,000 viewers, 217,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of MSK vs. Thatcher & Ciampa/Johnny Gargano & Karrion Kross go face-to-face – 728,000 viewers (up 15,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)
Q3: KUSHIDA interview/LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes – 685,000 viewers (down 45,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)
Q4: End of Knight vs. Grimes/Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai promo – 666,000 viewers (down 19,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)
Q5: Breakout tournament announcement/Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark – 689,000 viewers (up 23,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)
Q6: End of The Way vs. Shirai & Stark/Tegan Nox returns/Toni Storm interview/Hit Row segment – 629,000 viewers (down 60,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)
Q7: End of Hit Row segment/Introductions for main event – 563,000 viewers (down 66,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)
Q8: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 567,000 viewers (up 4,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)
Overrun: End of Cole vs. O’Reilly – 644,000 viewers (up 77,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 40,000)