Ratings Breakdown For WWE NXT Great American Bash

As we previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash was slightly up from the week before, drawing 654,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating (232,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It was up 2.8% and 34.9% in viewers and the 18-49 demo, respectively. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full ratings breakdown of the numbers including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

NXT got a 0.08 rating in 18-34, which was up 1.8% from last week. Viewers under 34 were stable from last week while there were gains in 35-49. It had 35,000 in men 18-34 (same as last week), 23,000 in women 18-34 (up 4.5%), 116,000 in men 35-49 (up 45%) and 58,000 in women 35-49 (up 65.7%). The audience was 65.1% male in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: MSK vs. Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa – 713,000 viewers, 217,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MSK vs. Thatcher & Ciampa/Johnny Gargano & Karrion Kross go face-to-face – 728,000 viewers (up 15,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q3: KUSHIDA interview/LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes – 685,000 viewers (down 45,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q4: End of Knight vs. Grimes/Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai promo – 666,000 viewers (down 19,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q5: Breakout tournament announcement/Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark – 689,000 viewers (up 23,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q6: End of The Way vs. Shirai & Stark/Tegan Nox returns/Toni Storm interview/Hit Row segment – 629,000 viewers (down 60,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)

Q7: End of Hit Row segment/Introductions for main event – 563,000 viewers (down 66,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 567,000 viewers (up 4,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Overrun: End of Cole vs. O’Reilly – 644,000 viewers (up 77,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 40,000)