Ratings Breakdown For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

As we previously reported, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc brought the brand some of its best numbers in weeks, as it drew 746,000 viewers and got a 0.18 rating (241,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including a look at show’s quarters.

The show also drew a 0.13 in 18-34. The increases came in men 18-34 and women 35-49. The median age for the show is 58, meaning half the viewers are above that age and half under. This is slightly down from 62 in recent weeks. It’s still an older audience than any other WWE show and AEW, but younger than Impact.

NXT also had competition from the World Series on FOX, which had 10,811,000 viewers and a 2.52 in 18-49. An NBA game on TNT that night had 1,431,000 viewers and a 0.59. NXT was #11 for the night and #7 in its time slot behind TNT, Fox News, BET, ESPN, Bravo and TLC.

It was up 23.1% in viewers, 27.5% in 18-49 and 48.3% in 18-34. It had 64,000 viewers in males 18-34 (up 73%), 24,000 in women 18-34 (up 4.3%), 106,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.9%) and 46,000 in women 35-49 (up 84%). The audience was 70.5% male in 18-49. NXT had an 0.08 in 12-17 (up 60%), 0.13 in 18-34 (up 76%), 0.23 in 35-49 (up 17.8%) and 0.41 in 50+ (up 24.2%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta – 795,000 viewers, 258,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of ladder match/Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams segment/Joe Gacy vs. Malik Blade/Halloween party segment/Malcolm Bivens promo – 787,000 viewers (down 8,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q3: Roderick Strong vs. Odyssey Jones/Imperium interview – 722,000 viewers (down 55,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q4: Halloween party segment/Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez – 815,000 viewers (up 93,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q5: End of Rose vs. Gonzalez/Haunted House segment – 726,000 viewers (down 89,000), 234,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q6: LA Knight, Grayson Waller & Solo Sikoa segment/MSK vs. Imperium – 700,000 viewers (down 26,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q7: End of MSK vs. Imperium – 674,000 viewers (down 26,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q8: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker – 715,000 viewers (up 41,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)