Ratings Breakdown For Last Saturday’s AEW Collision

previously reported, AEW Collision aired in a special Friday timeslot against WWE Smackdown, which didn’t go well for AEW. The show only drew 270,000 viewers and had an 0.08 rating (111,000 viewers). It also had an 0.06 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show was #45 for the night on cable and #13 in its time slot. It was behind Sacramento vs. San Antonio NBA on ESPN (1,370,000/0.45), Mexico vs. Honduras soccer on Univision Deportes (598,000/0.22), College Football on ESPN2 (429,000/0.09) Gold Rush (1,444,000/0.18) and Bering Sea Gold (766,000/0.09) on Discovery, Navigating Christmas on Hallmark (1,970,000/0.17), Dinner Drive Ins and Dives on the Food Network (645,000/0.12), Jesse Waters (2,113,000/0.09) and Hannity on FOX News (1,958,000/0.11), On Patrol Live on REELZ (709,000/0.11), My Lottery Dream (880,000/0.08) and Craziest Cribs on HGTV (724,000/0.10), Love After Lockup on WETV (345,000/0.10), The Unexplained on The History Channel (817,000/0.09) and Killer Cases on AEN (361,000/0.08).

Compared to last week, the show was down 31.8% in viewers, down 20.7% in 18-49 and down 4.4% in 18-34. It had 23,000 in men 18-34 (down 30.3%), 20,000 with women 18-34 (up 66.7%), 40,000 in men 35-49 (down 45.2%) and 28,000 in women 35-49 (up 21.7%). The audience was 56.8% male in 18-49.

Q1: Christian Cage promo/Miro vs. Daniel Garcia – 386,000 viewers, 174,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Miro vs. Garcia/Andrade el Idolo & CJ Perry promo – 279,000 viewers (down 107,000), 116,000 in 18-49 (down 58,000)

Q3: Malakai Black & Brody King vs. The Boys/Skye Blue video/Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage – 273,000 viewers (down 6,000), 125,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: End of Beretta vs. Penta vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage/Don Callis & Powerhouse Hobbs promo/Wardlow squash/Rush vs. Dax Harwood – 266,000 viewers (down 7,000), 105,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q5: End of Rush vs. Harwood – 258,000 viewers (down 8,000), 102,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q6: Roderick Strong & The Kingdom promo/Wheeler Yuta vs. Buddy Matthews – 226,000 viewers (down 32,000), 85,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q7: End of Matthews vs. Yuta/Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Orange Cassidy segment – 241,000 viewers (up 15,000), 96,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q8: Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho – 234,000 viewers (down 7,000), 83,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)