Ratings Breakdown For Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down from the week before in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 837,000 viewers and a 0.27 (362,000) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a breakdown of each individual quarter hour. The show opened strong, thanks in part to a stronger than usual lead in (The Big Bang Theory had 1,293,000 viewers and an 0.26 in 18-49). It also had an overrun that actually lost viewers.

Even still, Dynamite was #2 for the night, only behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,172,000/0.29). AEW won the fist hour with an 0.30 but fell to 0.25 in the second.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 6.1% in viewers, down 16.8% in 18-49 and down 13.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 16.6% in viewers, down 15.1% in 18-49 and up 3.9% in 18-34. It had 105,000 in men 18-34 (down 10.3%), 52,000 in women 18-34 (down 21.2%), 148,000 in men 35-49 (down 18.2%) and 55,000 in women 35-49 (down 22.5%). The audience was 70.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: Samoa Joe & HOOK segment/Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo – 1,074,000 viewers, 424,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Page vs. Penta/Orange Cassidy promo – 907,000 viewers (down 167,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q3: Young Bucks & Top Flight segment/Wardlow vs. Trent Baretta/Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki video – 903,000 viewers (down 4,000), 395,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q4: Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo segment/Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie promo – 841,000 viewers (down 62,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q5: Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland – 793,000 viewers (down 48,000), 346,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q6: Hangman & Swerve segment/Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet – 754,000 viewers (down 39,000), 320,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: Sting & Darby Allin promo/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Mogul Embassy – 729,000 viewers (down 25,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q8: End of Acclaimed vs. Mogul Embassy/Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki – 737,000 viewers (up 8,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Overrun: End of Copeland vs. Suzuki – 705,000 (down 32,000), 293,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)