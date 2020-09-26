Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

As reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite took a slight ratings and viewership dip while still coming out on top of NXT. Dynamite scored a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 835,000 viewers, with NXT staying steady at a 0.18 demo rating and ticking slightly up with 696,000 viewers. The WON has a full breakdown of the numbers, including by quarters.

AEW came in at #9 for the night in demo rating, with NXT ranking at #38. The #1 show for the night was ESPN’s NBA Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat with a 1.76 demo rating and 4.484 million viewers. Other relevant sports programming came in with NBA Courtside at #2 (0.80 demo rating, 2.156 million viewers), ESPN’s SportsCenter at #3 (0.69 demo rating, 1.661 million), the NBA Pre-Game at #7 (0.38 demo rating, 963,00 viewers), and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs game three between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lighting at #8 (0.32 demo rating, 1.145 million viewers). The rest of the top 10 were dominated by Fox News coverage of the announcement of no indictments against police officers directly related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor (one officer was charged for shooting into a neighbor’s home).

AEW ranked #10 among shows in males 18-49, 18-34 and males 12-34. and #7 in women 12-34. Rankings for NXT were not available. Both shows were up with women this week and down with men due to the NBA Playoffs drawing 72.5% of its male viewers in the 18 – 49 demo, and NHL doing 73.7% of its viewers in the same demo.

AEW had 76,000 viewers in males 18-34 down 29%), 64,000 in women 18-34 (up 3.2%), 184,000 in males 35-49 (down 1.1%) and 86,000 in women 35-49 (down 4.4%). NXT had 39,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 4.9%), 30,000 in women 18-34 (up 15.4%), 98,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.5%) and 63,000 in women 35-49 (up 12.5%).

In terms of the demo ratings, AEW did a 0.14 in 12-17 age demo (down 17.6%), 0.20 among those 18-34 (down 17.2%), 0.44 among those 35-49 (down 2.2%) and 0.32 among those 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 63.4% male in the 18-49 demographic, and 52.9% male in the 12-17 demo.

NXT did a 0.12 in the 12-17 age demo (up 20.0% from last week), 0.10 among those 18-34 (up 3.0%), 0.26 among those 35-49 (down 0.6%) and 0.37 among those 50+ (up 2.8%). The audience was 59.6% male in 18-49 and 67.6% male in 12-17.

Quarter hour demos were not listed in this week’s report.