Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW got a ratings boost in its return to its normal Wednesday night slot, with this week’s Dynamite reportedly drawing 883,000 viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the ratings for this week’s show.

According to the newsletter, Dynamite notched a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demo and a 0.20 rating in the 18-34 range. It had 76,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 111.1 percent), 67,000 in women (up 235.0 percent), 215,000 in men 35-49 (up 50.3 percent), and 72,000 in women 35-49 (up 14.3 percent).

To compare this week’s show to the prior Dynamite in the Saturday slot, it was up 36.1 percent in total viewership, 63.2 percent in the 18-49 demo, and 62.5 percent in the 18-34 range.

Meanwhile, in comparison to last year’s Fyter Fest special on July 1, Dynamite was up 18.0 percent in total viewership, 21.5 percent in the 18-49 demo, and 32.4 percent in the 18-34 demo.

This week’s Dynamite peaked during the main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara, with the segment reportedly earning 926,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It’s worth noting that the full quarter-by-quarter ratings for the show are not yet available.