Ratings Details For This Week’s Edition Of WWE NXT

As previously reported, this week’s WWE NXT drew 636,000 viewers, its lowest total viewership since the March 17 edition of the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more ratings details for this week’s edition of NXT.

According to the newsletter, NXT notched a 0.13 (172,000 viewers) rating in the key 18-49 demo and a 0.08 rating in the 18-34 demo. The show did 35,000 viewers in the 18-34 range (down 14.6 percent from last week), 22,000 in women 18-34 (up 10.0 percent), 80,000 in men 35-49 (down 27.9 percent), and 35,000 in women 35-49 (down 32.7 percent).

NXT was down 4.4 percent in total viewers, 23.2 percent in 18-49, and 6.6 percent in 18-34. As for the total NXT audience, it was 66.9 percent male in the 18-49 range.

Compared to one year ago which saw NXT go head-to-head with AEW by holding a Great American Bash special headlined by Io Shirai and Sasha Banks, the show was down 19.7 percent in total viewers, 39.4 percent in 18-49, and 32.1 percent in 18-34.

This week’s NXT had strong opposition against the NBA playoffs (4,626,000 viewers) and College World Series (1,411,000) viewers.