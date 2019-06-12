wrestling / News
WWE News: Ratings For First Episode of John Cena’s Nickelodeon Series, Nikki Bella Shows Off Dresses, NXT TV Tapings Tonight and Tomorrow
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– The first episode of the Nickelodeon series Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, hosted by John Cena, drew 1.1 million viewers last night. It also had high ratings in multiple demographics, including kids and 18 to 49-year-olds. Nickelodeon previously aired repeats of cartoons in the 7 PM timeslot.
– WWE NXT will tape TV tonight and tomorrow in Winter Park, Florida.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video of Nikki Bella showing off unseen maid of honor dresses.
