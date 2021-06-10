wrestling / News
Ratings For Nick Gage and Grizzly Smith Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring
June 10, 2021
Ratings for some of the episodes of Dark Side of the Ring are starting to come in, specifically the Nick Gage and Grizzly Smith episodes.
Programming Insider reports that the Nick Gage episode on May 13 had 163,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Both are down from the season premiere about Brian Pillman, which had 272,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The Live+7 viewership reached a total of 329,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.
Meanwhile, SpoilerTV reports that the Grizzly Smith episode last Thursday (June 3) brought in 243,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating.
There are no numbers at this time for the Collision in Korea (May 20) or the Ultimate Warrior (May 27) episodes. Dynamite Kid will be the subject of tonight’s episode.
