Wrestlenomics reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which was the go-home show for Against All Odds, brought in 124,000 viewers. It also had a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 13.3% from the June 3 episode, which drew 143,000 viewers, but up 25% in the demo, which had a 0.04 rating.

It was also down 10% from the same week in 2020.