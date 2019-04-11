Ratings For VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring Premiere Solid

– The ratings are out for the premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring and they’re pretty decent considering their network. The first episode of VICELAND’s documentary series, which took a look at the relationship between Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 154,000 viewers.

Of course, those are no Raw or Smackdown numbers, but they’re quite good for a network that doesn’t generally have shows that make it into the top 150 originals for any given night. By comparison, the last time the network made it into that list was back on December 26th, when Kentucky Ayahuasca ranked #150 with just 74,000 viewers and a 0.03 demo rating.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #130 for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.