Ratings Information For Recently Concluded Season Six of Dark Side of the Ring

VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring recently wrapped up its sixth season and the ratings numbers are now available for several episodes. You can find the details below, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* “Big Van Vader” (April 8): 106,000 viewers, 0.02 in 18-49

* “The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham” (April 22): 134,000 viewers, 0.04 in 18-49

* “‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert” (April 29): 68,000 viewers, 0.01 in 18-49

* “Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes” (May 8): 73,000 viewers, 0.02 in 18-49

* “Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik (May 15): 102,000 viewers, 0.02 in 18-49

* “The Scream Queen: Daffney” (May 22): 140,000 viewers, 0.03 in 18-49

* “Becoming Muhammad Hassan” (May 29): 90,000 viewers, 0.02 in 18-49