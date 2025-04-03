Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments

Programming Insider reports that the seventh episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was down in viewer and the rating was down in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 151,000 viewers, down from last week’s 156,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from 0.05 the week before.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 187,000 viewers, up from last week’s 160,000. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.04.

WWE’s Greatest Moments had 161,000 viewers, up from 115,000 the week before. It had an 0.03 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.07.