Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
Programming Insider reports that the seventh episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was down in viewer and the rating was down in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 151,000 viewers, down from last week’s 156,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from 0.05 the week before.
Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 187,000 viewers, up from last week’s 160,000. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.04.
WWE’s Greatest Moments had 161,000 viewers, up from 115,000 the week before. It had an 0.03 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.07.
