Ratings For March 2nd and March 9th Episodes of Impact Wrestling, NJPW on AXS

The ratings and audience for the March 2nd and 9th episodes of Impact are now available. Wrestlenomics reports that the March 2nd episode of Impact scored a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers, even with and up 9.2% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 87,000 viewers. The March 9th episode also had a 0.01 and was down 10.5% to 85,000 viewers. That viewership was the lowest for the show since the February 9th episode had 81,000.

Meanwhile, NJPW on AXS TV drew a 0.01 demo rating and 63,000 viewers, up from a 0.00 demo rating and 41,000 the week before. The March 9th episode was down to a 0.00 demo rating and 48,000.

Impact is averaging a 0.013 demo rating and 93,000 viewers in 2023, down from a 0.031 demo rating and 120,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022. NJPW’s average is a 0.08 demo rating and 58,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.018 demo rating and 67,000 viewers for the same time period last year.