WWE News: Ratings For Miz & Mrs. Preview, Synopsis For Next Week’s Episodes of Miz & Mrs. & Total Bellas

– The ratings are in for the preview episode of Miz & Mrs. that aired Monday night on USA Network. The show did a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 617,000 viewers.

The show ranked #37 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

– NBCUniversal has released the following synopsis for next week’s episodes of Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas:

Miz & Mrs.: “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”

Total Bellas: “Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family. Nicole grows uncomfortable after Artem starts spending too much time with her mum, Kathy. Brie is reminded of the difficult birth she had with Birdie.”