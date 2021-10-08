Ratings For MLW Fightland Debut on Vice TV

The ratings are in for last night’s MLW Fightland special on Vice TV, and they are a big boost from the company’s usual viewing numbers on TV. Last night’s one-hour special drew a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 40,000 viewers on Vice, their debut show for the network.

Those numbers are obviously low compared to other wrestling company’s metrics, but they do represent a big boost from the company’s typical numbers on beIN Sports. As reported yesterday, MLW Fusion on beIN averaged 2,300 viewers in Q2 of 2020 and peacked on beIN with a 14,200 average in Q1 of 2020 — though it must also be said that Fusion is available on other platforms including YouTube.

Vice TV is available in many more homes than beIn, namely 60 million to 70 million compared with beIN’s approximately 10 million. Fightland did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.