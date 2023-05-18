Ratings For TNT’s Rich & Shameless Looking At Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker

Last night’s episode of TNT’s Rich & Shameless looked at the Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker legal battle, and the ratings have been revealed. The episode, which aired at 11:47 PM ET following NBA coverage, drew a 0.30 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 854,000 viewers. That number is down a bit from the most recent episode, which drew a 0.34 demo rating and 982,000 viewers. It must be noted however that the previous episode aired on a different day and time, namely Sunday May 7th at 11:27 PM

The episode ranked #6 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.