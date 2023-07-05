wrestling / News
Ratings and Viewership Drop Again For AEW Collision Week 3
This past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which was taped, saw a drop in both viewership and the key demo from the week before. Wrestlenomics reports that Collision had 452,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in 18-49. This is down from last week’s 595,000 viewers and 0.21 rating.
It should be noted that Collision was very close to the numbers for last Friday’s Rampage, which had 450,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.
The overall cable numbers have yet to come in, so it’s unknown what the top-rated shows that night were at this time.
AEW Collision, Saturday on TNT (8-10pm):
452,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.13
Nearly the same as Friday's Rampage (450k total, 0.13 P18-49)
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/PrKAxHhqkc
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Wasn’t Surprised by the Fan Reaction to CM Punk in Toronto
- Arn Anderson Recalls Fan Trying To Shoot Jake Roberts, Ole & Himself Both Getting Stabbed
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest