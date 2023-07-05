Ratings and Viewership Drop Again For AEW Collision Week 3

This past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which was taped, saw a drop in both viewership and the key demo from the week before. Wrestlenomics reports that Collision had 452,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in 18-49. This is down from last week’s 595,000 viewers and 0.21 rating.

It should be noted that Collision was very close to the numbers for last Friday’s Rampage, which had 450,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.

The overall cable numbers have yet to come in, so it’s unknown what the top-rated shows that night were at this time.