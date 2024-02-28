Ratings and Viewership Down For Monday’s WWE RAW, Show Still #1 on Cable

Wrestlenomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo, but still #1 on cable.

The show had 1.738 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 1.870 million viewers. It’s the lowest viewership since January 22.

Meanwhile, the show had an 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.63 rating. It was still the top-rated show on cable, beating college basketball.