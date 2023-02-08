Ratings & Viewership For MLW Underground Premiere

MLW Underground premiered on REELZ last night, and the rating and audience for the show have been revealed. Tuesday night’s episode scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 79,000 viewers.

For perspective in comparison to other wrestling shows, that is ranks lower than the 2023 average for WOW – Women Of Wrestling (0.051 demo rating & 281,000 viewers) but higher than the averages for Impact Wrestling (0.014 demo rating/97,000 viewers) and NJPW on AXS TV (0.01 demo rating/63,000 viewers). It is also well above the number for MLW Fightland on VICE TV back in October of 2021, which did a 0.01 demo rating and 40,000 viewers.

REELZ has an audience reach of 37.9 million households, slightly above that of AXS TV (35 million) and below VICE (49.7 million). As Wrestlenomics notes, other wrestling-related network reaches include Syfy (65 million), A&E (67.8 million), TNT (73 million), TBS (73.2 million), FOX Sports (73.7 million), and USA Network (73.9 million).

MLW Underground, which aired at 10 PM ET, ranked #132 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA won the night for cable on TNT with a 1.29 demo rating and 2.976 million viewers.