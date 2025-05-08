wrestling / News
Ratings For Both Episodes of WWE LFG From This Past Sunday
Programming Insider reports that Sunday’s episodes of WWE LFG were down in viewership and up in the key 18-49 demographic.
The 8 PM episode had 125,000 viewers and an 0.04 in the demo. The 9:30 episode dropped to 71,000 viewers and an 0.02 in the demo. Both are down from last week’s episodes in viewership, which had 128,000 and 99,000, respectively. However, both were up in the demo, as last week’s episodes both had 0.01.
