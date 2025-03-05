wrestling / News
Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
Programming Insider reports that the third episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was down in viewers, but the rating was up in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 149,000 viewers, down from last week’s 209,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.05 in 18-49, up from 0.04 the week before.
Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 175,000 viewers, down from last week’s 248,000. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.04.
WWE’s Greatest Moments had 153,000 viewers, down from 232,000 the week before. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.03.
