Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments

Programming Insider reports that the third episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was down in viewers, but the rating was up in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 149,000 viewers, down from last week’s 209,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.05 in 18-49, up from 0.04 the week before.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 175,000 viewers, down from last week’s 248,000. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.04.

WWE’s Greatest Moments had 153,000 viewers, down from 232,000 the week before. It had an 0.05 in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.03.