Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
Programming Insider reports that the fourth episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was up in viewers, but the rating was down in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 170,000 viewers, up from last week’s 149,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from 0.05 the week before.
Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 192,000 viewers, up from last week’s 175,000. It had an 0.06 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.05.
WWE’s Greatest Moments had 165,000 viewers, up from 153,000 the week before. It had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.05.
