Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments

Programming Insider reports that the fourth episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was up in viewers, but the rating was down in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 170,000 viewers, up from last week’s 149,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from 0.05 the week before.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 192,000 viewers, up from last week’s 175,000. It had an 0.06 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.05.

WWE’s Greatest Moments had 165,000 viewers, up from 153,000 the week before. It had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.05.