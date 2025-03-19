Ratings For Latest Episodes of WWE LFG, Rivals and Greatest Moments

Programming Insider reports that the fifth episode of WWE LFG this past Sunday was down in viewers and the rating was even in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 180,000 viewers, up from last week’s 180,000. Meanwhile, it had an 0.04 in 18-49, the same as the week before.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals had 180,000 viewers, down from last week’s 192,000. It had an 0.04 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.05.

WWE’s Greatest Moments had 133,000 viewers, up from 165,000 the week before. It had an 0.03 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.04.