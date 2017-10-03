Raven and Buff Bagwell Withdraw Elements of Lawsuit Against WWE

– Raven and Buff Bagwell have withdrawn certain elements of their lawsuit against WWE over alleged unpaid royalties that are owed them. PWInsider reports that Bagwell and Raven’s lawyers have filed a notice that the pair are no longer persuing claims as a class action on certain individuals’ behalf.

The motion notes that the withdrawn portion is on “behalf of individuals who are parties to the following contracts and are part of the following alleged subclasses in this matter: (1) Titan Sports, Inc. d/b/a World Wrestling Federation Booking Contract fromthe signing period of January 1, 1993 until December 31, 1993; and (2) WCW, Inc. Booking Contract from the signing period of March 24, 2001 until January 1, 2004.” This means that they’re only persuing claims for individuals who were party to a WWE contractc from January 1st, 1999 to January 1st, 2004.

Bagwell and Raven are arguing that WWE owes them royalties due to usage of video featuring them in matches and segments in both WCW and WWE on the WWE Network. The suit alleges WWE breached their contracts by not paying direct sales royalties as well as not paying within a 90 day window following the end of each financial quarter.

There is set to be a conference call on the case taking place on October 6th.