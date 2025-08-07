wrestling / News
Documentary On Raven Set To Screen This Month
The documentary focusing on ECW legend Raven will get its first screening this month. Raven posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that Nevermore: The RaVEN Effect will get a sneak peek screening on August 23th in Boston at 8 PM. The screning will take place at the Lexington Venue.
The film, which is directed by Geordie Day, is described as follows:
At the peak of wrestling’s ‘90s boom, Scott Levy walked away from WWF to find his true voice in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), where he unleashed Raven on the world: a grunge prophet who turned personal pain into ecstatically violent, blood-soaked theater.
Nevermore: The Raven Effect tells the tortured rise of one of wrestling’s original visionaries and misfits — a man who rewrote the rules through dark genius, psychological edge, and groundbreaking angles. Featuring raw reflections from Raven himself and hardcore stories from legends like Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and The Sandman.
You can get tickets here.
We are finally starting to release my documentary. The first sneak peek showing is Sat. Aug 23rd in Boston!
See the poster for info.
Buy tickets early and often!!
Quote the Raven Nevermore pic.twitter.com/dpJtd1PFoi
— Raven (@theraveneffect) August 6, 2025
