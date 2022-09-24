wrestling / News
Raven To Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame At Bound For Glory
September 23, 2022 | Posted by
Raven is the latest inductee into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame, with the induction happening at Bound For Glory. It was announced on tonight’s Victory Road that the legendary TNA, ECW, WCW, and WWE alumnus will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the October 7th PPV.
Raven joins the likes of Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, and Team 3D in the company’s Hall of Fame.
.@theraveneffect is the NEWEST MEMBER of the @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall Of Fame!#VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/7uC2tRqPAo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2022
