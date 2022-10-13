Raven Weighs In On WCW Not Considering Him a Potential Top Player

Raven was never given a position as a potential top name in WCW, and he weighed in on that topic in a new podcast appearance. Raven, who was recently inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, was a guest on Eric Bischoff’s Ad Free Shows’ exclusive episode of 83 Weeks and talked about how he was never viewed as someone with top potential by the company Bischoff ran.

“I would venture to say that I was a top guy in ECW and made more than just noise,” Raven said (per Wrestling Inc). “I have to differ with Eric completely … He’s entitled to his opinion. You know, at this point in my life it doesn’t bother me one iota. It bothered me, it bothered the hell out of me at the time, you know, it’s why I left.”

Raven was in WCW from 1997 through 1999 and had very brief runs with the US Championship and the Tag Team Titles.