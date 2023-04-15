Raven Recalls When He Learned He’d Be Losing WCW US Title to Goldberg, His Reaction To It

Raven held the WCW United States Championship for just a day before he lost it to Goldberg, and he recently recalled when he found out about it. Raven won the title from Diamond Dallas Page at Starrcade 1998, but then faces Goldberg the next night on Nitro and was defeated.

As the guest host on a recent episode of The Snake Pit, he looked back at the whole situation and you can check out some highlights below:

On not being told he would losing the title until the night of: “I don’t think so. Why would they though? I mean there’s no reason to make me worry about it until like you know, when I get to the show. Then you’re kind of already there. I mean, you don’t want people going insane and running off and trying to hold up the show and stuff like that. Which I would never have done anyway you know what I mean? But it’s just good company policy to not let people know until they need to know.”

On Goldberg’s rise in WCW: “I thought it would last. I mean, as long as it did. And it would have lasted longer if they wouldn’t have kiboshed him. It was just a — it was a freak. It was the right guy at the right time. It was like Nikita Koloff when Nikita Koloff first came on… a lot of it’s just the build, a lot of it’s the stiffness, looking at the work, you know.”

On if he felt WCW had confidence in him in making him Goldberg’s first major opponent: “Yes and no. I thought that, but I also thought like, if they really had that much confidence in me they’d keep the belt on me, you know? So yeah, it’s neither here nor there.”

On his reaction to losing the title: “No, I was really upset. Because I thought my career was gonna take a downspin. Which you know, it eventually did.”

