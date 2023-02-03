Raven & Reese Appear On Impact Wrestling

A couple members of The Flock appeared on this week’s Impact Wrestling in Raven and Reese. Thursday night’s show saw Santino Marella encounter Raven backstage and ask him for advice regarding Marella’s new position as authority figure. Raven suggested that Marella give an Impact World Championship run, arguing that people would pay to see that.

Marella said he would consider it and walked off, at which point Reese showed up. Fans may remember Reese as a member of Raven’s group in WCW, as well as the Yeti. Reese asked Raven if the Flock was getting back together, but Raven told him. “Calm down, Yeti.”